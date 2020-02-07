Nigerian Artist Creates Museum Model to Honour Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Mary Nnah

A Nigerian artist and photographer, Adeniji Adekunle, has created a Museum model dedicated to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he said truly has a great vision for Nigeria’s politics.

Describing the elder statesman as an icon who loves his country, a patriot and a role model, Adekunle said, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a very rare example of an extraordinary leader which I simply love for making more leaders out of his followers in the last two decades.”

The proposed structure to be named Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Museum and Leadership Centre, the artist said, will be an innovative table top and wall exhibit which will showcase the past and present of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in pictures, drawings, newspaper publications and items that has a lot to say about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The museum, which the model designer and artist said can also be called JAGABAN Museum, will also house the collection of iconic and remarkable pictures, items and historical events in Lagos and Nigeria’s politics.

“The museum will be a cost effective approach to present historical items about Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to schools systems, communities, colleges and universities throughout the nation and the world in general”, Adekunle added.

He noted further that, “once a leading player in Nigeria’s private sector, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu is now a leading political figure in Nigeria. Emerging as Lagos State governor in 1999, Tinubu has left landmark achievements for history to judge.

“One of his many successes was his ability to galvanise the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Lagos State from less than a billion naira in 1999 to more than N20billion, thus making the state one of the few that can survive without federal government allocations. He spearheaded the good governance that Lagos state is known for today.”

According to Adekunle, “Twelve years after, Lagosians are full of nostalgia. The welfarist legacy of the Tinubu administration in Lagos State has served as an enduring foundation for successive governments to build on.

“The achievements of former Governor Bola Tinubu between 1999 and 2007 underscored the power of diligent planning and execution of the famed 24-Year Socio-economic and Political Development Plan.

“The Lagos blueprint also attested to Tinubu’s power of foresight and the import of team work. Lagos, according to observers, has remained a model state because it has evolved a standard that cannot permit deviations by successors.

“In the successive cabinet of talents are seasoned technocrats who cannot afford to play politics with the development of the state, and the most important factor in success is the judicious allocation of resources.”

The artist explained further why he is drawn to Tinubu.

“Bola Tinubu has made more leaders out of his followers in the last two decades and have touched many lives positively and I believe a museum that will house the history of a living icon in his person”, he added.

He therefore called on well-wishers, friends, and followers of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a living icon, to support this plan to make history by building a museum that will house his history where school students, communities, colleges and universities can come and learn more about this iconic personality.