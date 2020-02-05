Speaker Declares Seat of Deceased Member Vacant

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has declared the seat of deceased member who represented Garki/Babura Federal constituency of Jigawa state, Adamu Fagen-Gawo, vacant.

Fagen-Gawo died on December 31, 2019.

Gbajabiamila made the announcement on Wednesday during plenary.

The plenary which was supposed to start by 11am commenced at1pm, two hours after the official commencement time.

By this declaration, the Speaker is required to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after which it would schedule the conduct of a bye-election to fill the vacant seat.

Thereafter, the House went into executive session as journalists, security operatives, aides of legislators and guests were asked to leave the gallery.