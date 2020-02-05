RACIST ABUSE: We Are All One and Equal, Says Mikel Obi

Former Super Eagles captain and Trabzonspor midfielder, John Obi Mikel, has played down the alleged racist slant on him after taken to social media to respond to the racist abuse he suffered after Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig match.

The 32-year-old was subjected to racist abuse on social media after helping his team defeat Fenerbahce 2-1, a result which moved Huseyin Cimsir’s side to third in the league table and a point above their rivals.

On Monday, Trabzonspor announced that they have filed a criminal complaint in reaction to the abuse suffered by the Nigerian midfielder.

Meanwhile, Mikel has urged fans to stop the inhumane act, adding that “it is just a game at the end of the day”.

“We are all one and equal. It’s just a game at the end of the day.#saynotoracism,” he tweeted.

At the end of his short-term deal at Middlesbrough last season, Mikel moved to Turkey to join the Black Sea Storm in July and he has made himself a key player in their midfield.

The former Chelsea star has played 22 games across all competitions, including 14 Super Lig appearances this season.

In solidarity with the Nigerian, some of his teammates condemned the action of Turkish national team captain.

Mikel’s Trabzonspor team-mate Joao Pereira said it was “sad and unacceptable”.

“Football is much bigger than the little people behind these unfortunate acts,” he wrote on Twitter.