Insecurity: Senate to Support IG through Legislative Action, Says Lawan

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha

The Senate on Wednesday resolved to support, through legislative action, the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, towards tackling rising security challenges facing the country.

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who summarised the outcome of the four-hour executive session with the police boss, said the upper chamber listened to the submission of Adamu as regards proliferation of arms and pledged to assist in this regard.

“The IG answered questions bordering on national security and requested for the support of the Senate towards solving the myriad of security problems including the proliferation of arms and we have given him our assurances which we hope to do through legislative action,” Lawan said.