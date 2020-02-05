Buhari Appoints Amokachi as Football Ambassador

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Super Eagles forward and Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday explained that as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador – a largely ceremonial role – Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young sportsmen and women.

Amokachi, a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia as well as debuted at the World Cup in USA, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the Gold Medal.

In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.