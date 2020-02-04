Rivers has Taken Steps to Combat Lassa Fever, Says Gov’s Chief of Staff

By Ernest Chinwo

The Rivers State Government has said it has taken concrete steps to combat the further spread of Lassa fever in the state.

The Chief of Staff to the Rivers State governor, Chukwuemeka Woke, while declaring open a one-day sensitisation seminar on Lassa fever for the staff of Government House, said in the last one week, the state has not recorded any new cases of virus following the maximum support the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, has put in place through the Ministry of Health.

“The Rivers State Government through the Ministry of Health has taken drastic measures with the support of his Excellency the Governor of Rivers State to combat the further spread of the Lassa fever, and I believe that in the last one week, we have not heard about any new case of Lassa fever in the state,” he said.

Woke urged the staff of Government House who participated in the event to make judicious use of the knowledge acquired from the programme and help to educate their neighbours, friends, associates and business colleagues including church members on how to prevent the spread of Lassa fever.

“Those of you who work here will understand the sensitive nature of Government House. It is an epicentre of the state, whatever knowledge you acquire from this programme, take it home and educate your neighbours, your friends, associates, church members and business colleges on the awareness to avoid the spread of Lassa fever,” he said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Dr. Onyenachi Nwankwor, called for regular hygiene to be practised.

He said if proper hygiene is observed, people in the society will avoid 70 per cent of contagious diseases.

Earlier in her presentation, the Senior Medical Doctor at the Government House, Dr. Miller Finebone, said the one-day sensitisation campaign on Lassa fever was organised to educate the staff of Government House on the need to prevent the spread of Lassa fever.

She noted that the deadly virus’ common symptoms can be identified from suspected persons infected such as: cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, chest pain, hearing loss, general fever, malaria and back pain, amongst others.