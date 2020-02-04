Obaseki Demands Oshiomhole’s Arrest as Edo APC Crisis Worsens

Kingsley Nwezeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State degenerated yesterday as the state government said it had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, and the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Binchi, demanding the arrest and prosecution of the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, for consistently perpetrating the breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Phillip Shaibu, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists, after a meeting of the Good Governance Steering Committee set up by the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), which was held behind closed door.

He noted that the “suspended” national chairman needs to seek the governor’s consent as the leader of the party in the state before holding any political rally.

He added that Oshiomhole has continued to hold rally in the state without seeking the governor’s approval.

Shaibu stated: “I am in Abuja to meet with the IG. I have a petition to the IG and to the Director of DSS to the effect that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole be arrested by the police and be arrested by the DSS for the breakdown of law and order that he has consistently perpetrated in Edo State.

“We banned rallies; the IG in a letter also suspended rallies. He disobeyed the orders of the state government; he disobeyed the orders of the IG and feels that he is above the law. For us, we have officially come now to drop our petition with the IG to the effect that Oshiomhole is not above the law. He should be arrested for violating the state government’s order. He was a governor before and he knows that nobody violated his orders as governor, because it is not about him, it is about the state. When everybody disobeys laws, then the country becomes a Banana Republic – God forbids.

“And that is why we are saying that the IG and the DG of DSS should arrest him and interrogate him for breaching the peace and disobeying government orders and security orders for rallies. So, for us, when the suspended national chairman of the party continually disobeys the law, when opposition party chairmen do same, he becomes a reference point. So, that is why I am here on behalf of the state government to submit a petition to the IG to the effect that the suspended chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole be arrested and prosecuted for breaching the peace of Edo State,” he added.

When contacted by THISDAY, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, refused to confirm or deny if the IG is in receipt of the petition from the Edo State chief executive.

“He has petitioned. If he says he has petitioned; do you have any reason to doubt him? Do you have any reason to doubt somebody in his position (Edo State Deputy governor)”, he queried.

Also, the Chief Press Secretary to Oshiomhole, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, in a WhatsApp message said “comment declined”, while calls to National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu were not picked.

However, Shaibu insisted that both himself and the governor are not leaving the party.

Asked if he and the governor are leaving APC, he stated: “To where? We are not leaving APC. The governor and I are not leaving APC. Why are we leaving APC? That statement has been coming on and on. I can categorically tell you that the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and I are in APC and we are not leaving APC. The party is stronger today because of the governor of Edo State and we read such things on the social media. What we just say is that this is another fake news. We are not leaving APC. APC is our party. We formed it and we are solidly on ground to promote good governance and the governor is doing very well.

“Some people are saying because of the endorsement by the PDP and some individuals; that is a sign that we are leaving the party. No! They should read it the other way. That is a sign that even other parties are accepting and agreeing to the fact that the governor of Edo State is working and he should be emulated and that is why he is having the endorsements. This is the first time the APC and non-APC people are endorsing the governor and I think it should be a pride to everybody. So, when you talk about the leaving the party, it is just one of those guys trying to create a problem.”

Shaibu said the fact that he now disagreed with the national chairman was not synonymous to betrayal, saying that Oshiomhole remains his political father.