Lawal Daura: Not Again

I recently read a news item indicating that the sacked Director- General of SSS Lawal Daura is making moves to return to the Buhari Administration and that some people in the Presidency are working for him.

Given Lawal Daura’s reputation for overzealous exercise of power even at the expense of the image of the SSS and to the detriment of the political integrity of the Buhari Presidency, it is unbelievable that anyone genuinely committed to the success of the Buhari administration will be advocating Lawal Daura’s comeback in whatever capacity.

It is worrisome how some people said to be influential in the Presidency always create crises situations for President Buhari without caring about the stressful impact on his age and burden of governing Nigeria.

For God’s sake who doesn’t know that Lawal Daura’s comeback will reopen political wounds in the Presidency and revert the security agencies to their rivalries and challenge each other’s authority? Please in this last term of office the last thing President Buhari deserves is avoidable political antagonism and threats to the unity of security agencies. Let sleeping Lawal Daura lie!

• Muhammed Hamisu, Abuja