Eko Robotic Championship Holds Oct 1

The Eko Robotic Championship is set to hold its maiden Nigerian edition. The event is schedule to hold in Lagos, on October 1st. It is excepted to increase students’ interest and involvement in Science, Technology, Education, and Mathematics (STEM), by engaging participants in a hands-on robotics engineering games and contest.

The Eko Robotics Championship which would be an annual event seeks to take an inclusive approach to scale the impact of robotics education across West Africa. The convener of the Championship, Olaoluwa Balogun, a Software Developer and robotics educator said the event is all about educating and inspiring young people across Africa to innovate, collaborate, and drive real-world solutions to Africa’s pressing challenges through the use of home-built technology.

According to him, “Registration has commenced and it is free for young people who desire to have the skills that will make them excel in a technology-driven world.

Intending participants outside schools, according to the organisers are encouraged to apply.

The championship is open to young people (ages 8 to 23 years old) in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across West Africa.

Registration closes on February 29, 2020, just as it urged interested participants to register on its official website.

“Robotics kits that participants will need to prepare for the championship will be sent to the qualified teams at no cost,” it stated.

Maroc Telecom Gets $375m Fine

Morocco’s state telecoms regulator has fined market leader Maroc Telecom 3.6 billion dirhams ($375 million) for anti-competitive practices, two Moroccan news sources reported on Sunday.

According to Reuters, the two French-language websites, Article19.ma and Medias24.com, cited unnamed sources at the ANRT regulator for the information. Neither the ANRT or Maroc Telecom could be reached immediately for comment.

The fine, which the two websites said was issued last week, compares to the $312-million net profit posted by Maroc Telecom in the first half of 2019. ANRT urged Maroc Telecom in 2016 to abide by regulations governing local loop unbundling.

Two years later, a rival operator filed suit against Maroc Telecom, accusing the market leader of breaching competition rules. Maroc Telecom has not commented on the lawsuit.

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53 per cent controlled by the UAE’s Etisalat with the Moroccan state owning 22 per cent.

It operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Togo and the Central African Republic.