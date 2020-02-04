Court of Appeal Division Inaugurated in Asaba

*Court’s e-library named after Bulkachuwa

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

President, Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, yesterday inaugurated the Asaba Division of the Court of Appeal, saying the establishment of the 17th division of the appellate court in Nigeria was advised by the need to make justice delivery in the country more accessible, cost-effective and efficient.

Going down memory lane, Bulkachuwa, who thanked the Delta governor for the enthusiasm shown towards the erection of the appellate court in Asaba, noted that the number of appellate courts in Nigeria has grown steadily from just three divisions nationwide in 1976 to the 17th division being inaugurated by her at Asaba yesterday.

Specifically, she noted that the Benin, Edo State, division of the appellate court, to which judicial area Delta State hitherto belonged, had, like several others across the country, become too busy to efficiently accommodate the volume of cases brought before it, hence it had to be decongested.

Justice Bulkachuwa also itemized the functions of the Appeal Court in Nigeria thus: “It hears appeal from the Federal High Court, High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Sharia Court of Appeal of a state and FCT, competent tribunals that might be established by Act of the National Assembly like Code of Conduct Tribunal and Elections Petition Tribunals.

“At inception in 1975, the Court of Appeal had three divisions namely, Kaduna, Lagos and Enugu and in 1976, the number was increased to five, with the establishment of Benin and Ibadan divisions, and subsequently other divisions were added.’’

In his remarks at the inauguration, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said, “This is, indeed, a proud day for the state government, the legal profession and all Deltans”, adding, “It is a new page in the unfolding story of justice administration in Nigeria, and one that will greatly advance the common good and social justice.”

The governor also said the ‘sophisticated courthouse’ is an addition to federal presence in the state.

“Today, we have not only added a major federal institution to the public sector landscape in the state, we are extending the frontiers of justice administration in Nigeria,” he said.

“Delta has a rich history of producing famous lawyers and purists. Names such as former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Ayo Irikefe, Hon Justice Chike Idigbe JSC, Justice Niki Tobi JSC, Justice Uche Omo JSC, and Dr Mudiaga Odje (SAN) all of blessed memory, readily come to mind.

“Given this illustrious background, it is only fitting that the state should have an appellate court, if only in recognition of the brilliant minds from the state that have contributed and continue to contribute to the growth and development of the legal profession in Nigeria.”

Others he said were, ‘former Delta deputy governor, Prof. Amos Utuama (SAN), Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, Chief Justice of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, Delta Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor, various high court judges and officials of the state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association’.

Highpoints of the event include the unveiling of the Statue of Justice and opeining of the e-library within the premises of the Court of Appeal complex on Maryan Babangida Way, Asaba, performed by Justice Bulkachuwa.