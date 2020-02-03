Lagos Police Arrest 40, Impound 188 Motorcycles, 78 Tricycles

State govt hails compliance to ban by operators Warns against violence

Chiemelie Ezeobi



As part of the full enforcement of the ban on motorcycles, popularly known as okada, and tricycles, also known as keke in some local governments and routes in Lagos State, the state police command has arrested 40 violators, and impounded 188 motorcycles, as well as 78 tricycles across the banned areas.

This is coming as the state government has hailed motorcycle and tricycle operators for complying with the restriction from six local government areas, major highways and bridges.

The government has also warned all those who are planning to unleash violence on the state because of the ongoing enforcement to have a change of heart, stressing that the people of the state are peace loving and law abiding people, who will not embrace any disruption of their legal activities by failed politicians.

According to the state Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu had on February, 1, 2020, deployed area commanders, and divisional police officers to effect the implementation of the ban. Also deployed were state, area and divisional traffic officers, as well as the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and other police officers. He said the enforcement is especially on the ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles in some local government areas and routes across the state.

He said: “When the total ban took effect 40 violators were arrested in different parts of the state. 188 motorcycles and 78 tricycles were impounded.

“The CP went round the state to monitor compliance. The CP expressed his satisfaction with the level of compliance across the state and thanked the good people of Lagos State for their cooperation. “The CP personally arrested some motorcycle and tricycle operators seen contravening the traffic laws. Others arrested by the CP were VIP escort vehicles without registration numbers, vehicles with defaced and covered plate numbers and vehicles driving against traffic.

“Twenty two vehicles were impounded. The CP reiterated the fact that no one is above the law. He called on Lagosians irrespective of their social status to support the police in its quest to provide a safe and secured state for everyone to live in and to carry out their lawful businesses. “The enforcement is a continuous exercise 24/7 and violators will be dealt with in line with extant laws on traffic.”

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho said in a statement that the level of compliance was over 90 per cent.

“In fact, some of the ride hailing companies directed their riders to obey the directive. This is commendable. The high- level of compliance has shown that Lagosians agree with the government on the need to stop the danger that commercial motorcycles and tricycles have become – a big threat to safety of lives and security of our people.”

They should stand firm in supporting the government,” he explained.

He noted what he described as a little discomfort experienced by commuters on some routes due to the absence of motorcycles and tricycles, promising that this will not last as alternatives are being rolled out.

“A fleet of 65 buses will join the others on some major routes as from Monday , February 3, 2020: No less than 550 more buses are being expected. Besides, 14 ferries will be commissioned on Tuesday. This will further open up the waterways, reduce travel time on various routes and provide safe, dependable and comfortable alternatives for commuters,” he added.

The government is not unaware that enforcing this directive may lead to some job losses. The Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, plans to announce some measures to tackle the likely effects of the order, besides the programmes of various agencies, such as the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Office of Civic Engagement, Lagos State Parks and Gardens and others,” he explained.

“The government hereby warns all those who are planning to unleash violence on the state because of the ongoing enforcement to have a change of heart. Lagosians are peace loving and law abiding people, who will not embrace any disruption of their legal activities by failed politicians hiding under the evil of unwholesome activism. The law enforcement agents have been directed to ensure that nobody takes the law into his hands. The government places a very high premium on law and order in the interest of all Lagosians. It will not fail to act when peace is threatened,” he explained.