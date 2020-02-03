Judiciary Still Most Dependable Institution, Says Bulkachuwa

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has said the Nigerian judiciary remains the most dependable arm of government and the genuine hope of the society for unbiased dispensation of justice.

Justice Bulkachuwa, while fielding questions from journalists yesterday in Asaba, described the facilities at the Court of Appeal Complex of Asaba Division as of acceptable standard.

She assured the nation that the court will adequately dispense justice to the satisfaction of all irrespective of social status, noting that the judiciary has remained “the most consistent among other arms of government,” in the country.

Justice Bulkachuwa, who was in the state in preparation for the inauguration of the Asaba Division of Court of Appeal today said she could attest to the standard quality of the facilities even before inspecting them based on reports available to her.

She said: “I am in Asaba to commission the new division of the Court of Appeal. I am coming here for the first time; so, I will inspect the complex today before commissioning tomorrow. But from the reports I have been getting, they are up to standard.”

On expectation of Nigerians from the judiciary, Justice Bulkachuwa said: “We are giving good service to Nigerians. I am sure that the judiciary is the only arm of government that has been consistent for quite a while. Everybody should expect justice.”

The Delta State Government had received the approval for the creation of the Asaba Division of the Court of Appeal and proceeded to put in place facilities, including court halls, offices, judges’ quarters and other sundry requirements.

The state government remodelled the Maryam Babangida Women Centre at the cost of N800 million to provide adequate accommodation for the Court of Appeal.