HP Nigeria Launches ‘Elite Dragonfly’ Laptop

Ugo Aliogo

HP West Africa has launched the new HP Elite Dragonfly laptop as part of its desire to continue driving innovation.

Speaking at the event launch in Lagos recently, the Managing Director of HP West and Central Africa, Ifeyinwa Afe, said the new product was first of its kind in the country, adding that though the company had introduced many brands of computers in the past, the newly launched brand was unique especially in size, weight and its efficiency level.

She also stated that 85 per cent of parts of the laptop are from ocean-bound plastic, thereby making it environment-friendly.

“Every unit of the laptop is from waste materials that people have disregarded, so we collected the waste materials and converted it into this product.

“I think the direction that technology companies should be focusing on, should be getting to a stage where every single thought that goes into our manufacturing processes is something that is environmental sustainable.”

Afe, explained that in terms of competition in the marketplace, manufacturers compete where it is favourable, therefore noting that the survival of technology companies are based on competition.

The HP MD further said: “Competition is not my watchword. My watchword is making sure that the lives of customers are transformed. At HP, we are doing a lot in the area of environmental sustainability.

“At the ground level, we are a lot in anti-counterfeit seminars and awareness which involves letting people know the dangers of buying fake products which they don’t know the sources of these products.

“We work with several external bodies to get rid of fake products. In terms of full engagement, I sit on the board of APRON-which is a producer responsible organisation.

“What we are doing is that we are engaging with National Information Technology Development (NITDA) to make sure that we are bringing social awareness and accountability to producers such as HP who brings in this product, and we make sure that a portion of that is going into skills transfer, recycling, and the community is safe for everyone.”

The Elite Dragonfly tagged, “lighter than air” is part of HP’s Elite book range of commercial laptops with 360-degree convertibility and is designed to push the boundaries of life and work for the ultimate mobile experience for professionals.

The chassis of the laptop is made from a single piece of magnesium alloy, which ensures that the cheapest model weighs under 1kg – making it the world’s lightest 2-in-1 notebook.

The most powerful version of the Elite Dragonfly comes with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. Users can also choose between a two- or four-cell battery, the latter of which offers up to 24 hours of battery life.

The laptop uses the company’s fast charge technology, which allows users to charge their notebook up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. It also offers gigabit 4G LTE capabilities as well as Wi-Fi 6.