Wombii to Release New Range of EdTech Solutions 

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of interactive flat panels (IFPD), Wowbii Interactive, has announced plans to roll out new range of EdTech solutions as part of its commitment to education growth in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mrs Terae Onyeje, dropped the hint at the Wowbii Interactive CEO EdTech Outlook for 2020.

Speaking at the event, Onyeje stated that the Edtech space will witness a heavier disruption this year, which would also influence growth in enterprises.

She noted that Wombii, being a major player in this space, would not be left behind in the anticipated breakthrough and revolution.

“Nigeria is not left out of the wave of digitisation sweeping across the global economy. We are seeing a more aggressive push towards the emergence of a digital economy.

“This will lift the impetus for educational institutions, enterprises, policy formulators and decision makers to explore technologies that will transform learning.”

She stressed that Wombii is devoted to transform the way Africa works and learns, through various application bundles on its IFPDs, to achieve end-to-end 21st century communications solutions.

“Wowbii is enabling educators and learners leapfrog to the fore of global learning best practice. We are delivering an explosive combination of lifelong learning by layering interactive learning applications and curricula using the native tool of the youth (tap n swipe hardware). Today, our learning solutions are across Greenspring Schools’ campuses in Lekki, Anthony and Ikoyi.

“To effectively deliver 21 st Century learning, the interactive learning experience we offer must reach the schools in the lower income bracket, where about 80 per cent of the Nigeria’s learners are. We are therefore really excited about our new solution that brings affordable interactivity to the classroom – reinforcing our success in offering open and futuristic technology that connects legacy learning technologies. We plan to announce the new addition to our stable of solutions this quarter.”

She added that on the the enterprise scene, the firm is transforming business workspaces to 21st century environment.

“We are creating immersive engagements by seamlessly connecting our technology to legacy unified communications systems. Easy-to-use technology that delivers phenomenal collaboration and communication options for the modern business are some of the reasons why large enterprise businesses prefer the Wowbii experience.

“For instance, MTN Nigeria was an early tech adopter as they were keen to test the Wowbudd at a showcase in 2017. The solution also allows businesses to analyse data with remote staff fully engaged with high quality video.”