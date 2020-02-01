SWAN Marks 56th Anniversary, Hails Sports Journalists

The National Secretariat of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has congratulated its 37 State chapters including FCT and rejoices with sports journalists across Nigeria as SWAN marks its 56th anniversary.

SWAN was founded on February 1, 1964 when a group of sports writers came together in Lagos to form the Association with the aim of bringing all sports writers in the country under one umbrella.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion at the weekend, President of SWAN, Honour Sirawoo said the Association has continued to undergo different stages of development “with its attendant ups and downs.”

Sirawoo who departs Nigeria today to join other Presidents of sports journalists Associations in Budapest-Hungary for the 83rd AIPS Congress expressed satisfaction that SWAN especially in the past four years has continued to make remarkable progress.

“Since we came on board about four years ago, we have been able to take the Association to the next level of positive development. We have managed to do certain things which people thought were simply impossible.

“Today we have given SWAN the much needed corporate identity which we achieved with the successful registration of the Association as an entity with a Board of Trustees.

“For the first time, SWAN now has a well-furnished and functional office where we operate daily and engage our numerous publics.