Youth Boot Camp Registration Closes Feb 2

Registration for Creative Youth Boot Camp, a youth empowerment initiative of the Street Project Foundation (SPF) will close on February 2.

The programme, which holds in Abuja between March and April, is conceived to help Nigerians aged between 16 and 25 to develop their skills in all genres of creative, visual and performing arts. This was made known in a statement by the foundation.

Over a six-week period, said the SPF, participants will be exposed to training in music, dance, drama, visual arts, comedy, poetry, creative writing, spoken word, fashion and any other artistic genres.

In addition, the programme will teach communication, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, team building, entrepreneurship and project management skills to prepare participants for the pursuit of their passions and provide a platform for them to showcase their talents.

On completion of training at the boot camp, participants will be matched with mentors and placed on internships with corporate organisations in the creative sector in Abuja.

Auditions for this year’s edition will hold in Abuja and Enugu. Prospective participants are required to have aptitude in the listed fields and come from either a disadvantaged community or a low-income background. Young people with physical disabilities are encouraged to apply.