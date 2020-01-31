Obaseki Plotting to Eliminate Oshiomhole, Edo Lawmakers-elect Allege

The 14 members -elect of Edo State House of Assembly have accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of establishing a special militia group to eliminate the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.

They warned that they would not fold their hands and watch any of their leaders and members in the state killed, saying the governor does not have monopoly of violence.

The members also alleged that the governor was planning to destroy the APC in Edo State because he has concluded arrangement to join another political party, considering his recent endorsement for a second term by some top members of the PDP, including Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. Dave Umahi.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, spokesman of the 14 lawmakers and former Speaker, Hon. Victor Edoror, said the long silence of President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party regarding the crisis in the state was not helping in resolving the dispute.

While reacting to a statement credited to Governor Obaseki to deal with Oshiomhole, the 14 members- elect said the seeming aloofness of some leaders across the country has created another Emperor in Edo state.

They appealed to the President and other leaders of the APC to call Obaseki to order because “he has no monopoly of violence,” warning “If any of our people are killed, we will hold governor Obaseki and the Inspector General of Police accountable and Edo people will never forgive them.

“We want to believe that because the leaders of our party across the country has been quiet to call Governor Godwin Obaseki to order, he has been further emboldened to kill everybody due to his desperate ambition for a second term.

“He has recruited a killer squad in Edo State and their mandate is to kill Comrade Oshiomhole and other APC leaders. So, he has continued to create crisis and disrupt public peace.

“Recent amongst so many is frustrating several reconciliation efforts by the National Working committee, the National Assembly, well-meaning Edo sons and in fact, leaders of our great party,” and “instituting several court cases against the party and the National Chairman in several courts around the country, thereby, bringing our great party to disrepute.

“Massive protest by thugs sponsored by the state government on December 16, 2019 where cars were burnt and several persons injured just to stop a rally to receive decampees from other political parties to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

They appealed to “President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Leader of the party, Senator Ahmed Tinubu, Governors of the APC states to call Obaseki to order.

“The Inspector General of Police should wake up to his responsibility of protecting lives, properties and maintaining public peace in Edo State by standing against infringement on rights of Edo people. We beg him to advise the Edo CP to be professional in his duty,” they stated.

They said they cannot allow Obaseki to continue to destroy Edo APC because he does not know the sacrifices made by Oshiomhole to keep that party in Edo State, adding that “it is clear that Obaseki is heading to another party flowing from the endorsement he has received from PDP leaders, including the governor of Ebonyi State.

“But we are not worried because this same Governor lost his polling unit, ward, LGA and senatorial district to PDP during the Presidential election; so; he has no political clout. He went to play golf shortly after casting his vote not bothering whether President Buhari won election or not.

“But the National chairman of APC won his entire area for President Buhari. So; we appeal to our leaders to call Obaseki to order. He has no monopoly of violence. And if any of our people are killed, we will hold Obaseki and the IG accountable. Edo people will never forgive them. This is the time to act.”