NDA Restates Commitment to Military Ethics, Values

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Major Gen. Jamil Sarham, has declared that the ethics of the institution will not be allowed to go down the drain.

Speaking when members of the 27 Regular Course of the academy paid him a visit yesterday in his office, Sarham said everything would be done to uphold the cherished values, ethics and reputation of the institution.

He said the standard set by the military institution which has produced notable leaders would never be compromised.

Just recently, the authorities of the academy withdrew some cadets while others were demoted for indiscipline and general misconduct.

Sarham called for the support of all members of Course 27 and other Courses set to support the NDA management team in trying to uphold the cherished values and traditions of the academy.

“I cherished the visit. The story about the 27 Regular Course is that of excellence and maintenance of culture and tradition.

“The NDA, no doubt is one of the foundational training centres for leadership in our country. It has produced men who have held various positions of leadership in our country.

For that and more, we can’t allow the ethics of the NDA to go down the drain.

“I call for the support of all members of Course 27 and other Courses before us to do everything humanly possible to support the NDA management team in trying to uphold the cherished NDA values and traditions.

“What you have done today is a testimony of the fact that you consider yourselves as critical stakeholders in the affairs of the NDA,” the commandant said.

He said other Courses had made donations to the academy, including 26 Regular Course, which placed a chair and an endowment of N10 million for research in the academic branch.

According to him, “Let me use this opportunity to urge other Courses to follow suit in this endeavour. That will spur those of us who are managing the affairs of the NDA on your behalf to do more.

“Let me use this opportunity to place before you that as management team, we will continue to do everything humanly possible to produce very good and capable leadership for the Nigerian armed forces.”

Speaking earlier, President of the 27 Regular Course, Rear Admiral Samuel Alade (rtd), commended the commandant for receiving them and for the good work he is doing in the academy.

He said the visit was part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary the Course since their admission in the academy in 1980.

Alade said: “Forty years ago, we reported to the academy for the course, so we believe we should celebrate this stage of our lives.

“We are all retired from the military and we thank God for the meritorious service.”

He pledged the support of the Course, saying: “We are ready to add value to the NDA.”

The Course donated two trophies to the academy to be competed for in sports and academics among the cadets.