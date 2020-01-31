JMG Celebrates Staff at 20 Year

Mary Nnah

Excitement was thick in the air and we could feel the vibrations of laughter expressing happiness and ease, projecting rib cracking, deep felt joy as the MC thrilled the audience at the just concluded “JMG Celebration Dinner 2020” which held on the 25th of January 2020 in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

JMG is a power solutions provider that started in Lagos State and for more than 20 years JMG has delivered solutions to multitude of clients from the private and public sector. Their complete solutions bundle caters to construction companies, consulting firms, engineers, property managers, industrial buildings and many more , who can rely on them to provide a fully integrated solution while focusing on their needs and providing excellent customer care throughout the duration of the project.

The backbone of JMG is built on over 30,000 sqm of assembling and manufacturing plants, offices and warehouses, with over 1500 people in employment. They have offices across Nigeria and in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Lebanon & Iraq.

The event themed “Culture” had in attendance 150 persons including board members, company executives, staff, their partners and well-wishers all gathered together to celebrate the achievements of JMG and its staff who has been with the company for 2 decades and a decade respectively.

The event was so colorful as everyone came dressed in their various traditional attires. The arena was beautifully decorated, magical and enchanting. The unending flow of drinks & lots to eat made the day extra relaxing for all in attendance.

The MD of the company, MR Mazen Jubaili during his opening speech talked about “the company’s diversification and growth over the last two decades as a result of the collective efforts of their work force” and he subsequently spoke about plans to take JMG to greater heights as Nigeria’s leading company in power solutions.

Awards were presented to staff who has been with JMG for 20years and those who has been with the company for 10 years were also recognized and appreciated. To top off the evening, there was a Raffle Draw and amazing prizes such as 55’ Smart 4K UHD Televisions, Standing Fans and Microwaves were won.

The Closing Remark which was given by the Director; Otunba Francis Meshioye, highlighted the “importance of a strong work ethics” and also encouraged the members of staff to take a cue from the Managing Director, MR Mazen Jubaili who has successfully nurtured JMG to where it is today as a result of his “Work Ethic” .

The evening came to an end with everyone chatting and dancing to the rhythm of the sounds from the Djs deck, while they all look forward to the next event when they get to do this all over again as one big happy family…