Obaseki’s tech reforms: Edo wins Rosatom Atoms for Africa competition

… as Innovation Hub-bred innovators visit world’s first nuclear plant in Russia

In what is yet another validation of the focus of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration on innovation and technology, a team groomed at the Edo Innovation Hub, Benin City, has won the Rosatom Atoms for Africa competition, defeating over 65 participants from across Africa.

Speaking to journalists in Government House, in Benin City, after a closed-door session with Governor Obaseki, Founder of Xigma, Derick Nwasor thanked the Edo State Government, EdoJobs and Edo Innovation Hub for creating the platform for entrepreneurs to succeed in the state.

According to him, “We came to inform the Governor that we won the first prize in the Rosatom Atoms for Africa Competition, which created an opportunity for us to visit the world first Nuclear Power Plant in Obninsk Russia.

“The competition is about nuclear technology. We built a device that uses water to produce electricity, breaking water to hydrogen. We decided to step it up further into atomic particles. We applied for the Africa-wide Competition and came out first and went to Russia to see the world’s first power plant.

“We thank Governor Obaseki for creating the enabling environment for start-ups and people that have ideas to excel. The state government designed an Innovation Hub which enables people with start-up ideas to set up and operate companies with stable electricity supply, internet facilities and adequate security.”

He said the focus of his start-up is to provide the technology for use by Edo people, noting “We call on youths to take advantage of the opportunities created by the Governor Obaseki-led administration to transform their lives for the better.”

The Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare expressed gratitude to governor for creating a platform like EdoJobs which has led to the success of Edo youths in the Rosatom Atoms for Africa Competition.

She urged Edo youths to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Obaseki-led administration through EdoJobs and Edo Innovation Hub to improve their lives.

“I am calling on all Edo youths to embrace the system as there are many other opportunities for start-ups provided by the Obaseki- led administration. All these are for the benefit of Edo people.”

Manager, South-South Innovation Hub, Osayi Omokaro commended the governor for the platform created for youths to excel, adding, “They have made Edo State and Nigeria proud as they represented us well in Africa and the World. We are hopeful that in the shortest time, their innovative device will create jobs for the youths in Edo State, Nigeria and the world at large.”