Minister Urges MTN, Others to Improve Service Quality

By Emma Okonji

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has urged MTN and all other telecommunications companies operating in Nigeria to improve the quality of their services in order to satisfy their customers across board.

Pantami gave the charge to the MTN Board, led by the Group Chairman, Mabisi Jonas when they paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja recently.

The minister pointed out that federal government was committed to providing conducive and enabling environment for all mobile telecommunications operators that are operating in the country, to enable them do their business without any hindrance in any part of the country.

Pantami said: “I am happy that you also appreciate our modest efforts in addressing most of the challenges being faced by mobile telecommunications in Nigeria. I believe every county has its own peculiar challenge. We have achieved a lot in addressing most of the challenges like issues of vandalism, Right of Ways (RoW) and several others.”

The minister added: “We are working on strengthening the policy to ensure that telecommunications infrastructures are well protected in the country and President Muhammadu Buhari has given directives to security agencies to provide security to critical telecommunications infrastructure in their different locations in the country.”

Pantami expressed gratitude to the board and stated that MTN has the largest market in Nigeria and globally. He, however, expressed concern at the untapped market and enjoined the telecommunications companies in Nigeria to exploit the huge market opportunities in the country legitimately.

Commending MTN for the $1.6 billion it budgeted to invest in Nigeria for the next three years, the minister said: “I am glad to hear that you have a budget of $1.6 billion you plan to invest in Nigeria in the next three years. Please, try to get your priorities right. Look at the areas that are underserved and invest and the earlier you realised that, the better for you.”