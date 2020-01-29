Inter Complete Eriksen Switch from Spurs

TRANSFER NEWS….. TRANSFER NEWS…..

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham for a fee of around £16.9m.

The 27-year-old Denmark midfielder has signed a contract until 30 June 2024.

Eriksen told Spurs in the summer he wanted a fresh challenge with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

After a hoped-for move to Spain failed to materialise, Eriksen began the season with Spurs and played 28 times in all competitions this season.

Inter currently sit second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus.

“I’m very excited and can’t wait to introduce myself to the fans,” Eriksen said. “I’ve already experienced their warmth, it’s been a fantastic welcome. I feel great.”

“The numbers say that I did really well in England. It’s now time to start a new challenge, I’m really happy to have the opportunity to play in Serie A for a big team. Inter is a fantastic club.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham have made midfielder Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move from Real Betis permanent, completing a £27.2m transfer.