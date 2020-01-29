Foundation Donates N6m to Three NGOs

The Gameville Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides games recreation and aid to humans that are onset by hardship, loneliness or disability, has lifted three NGOs by fundraising and donating N6 million to their causes.

The fundraising effort culminated at a games-themed gala which included an interactive mystery game hosted by HC Bonum and casino games administered by Oceans 7. The funds were given to three charities: Street Child Care and Welfare Initiative, Jakin NGO and Echoes of Mercy and Hope Foundation, which focuses on the welfare and integration of street and underprivileged children into the society.

Each NGO received N2 million which will be spent on the welfare of the children, including school fees, school clothes and kits, vocational training, and nutrition. Speaking at the event, which held at Havilah Events Centre, Lagos, the co-founder and trustee of the Gamesville Foundation, Chidinma Obi said: “We put this event together to support the grassroots work that these charities are doing to improve the lives and well-being of children who are on the streets, in harm’s way, or living in deep poverty.

We are keen to use our platform and access to resources to support sustainable solutions to problems plaguing children, and we are deeply grateful to our corporate and individual sponsors for empowering us to do so.”

Major donors of the event include Shelf Drilling, GTP Oil Field Solutions Limited, Zenith Bank, and the staff of LEKOIL employees.

The GM, Corporate Communications at LEKOIL, Hamilton Esi, who explained why the staff pulled resources together to make a contribution, said: “LEKOIL shares in the Gamesville Foundation’s mission of improving lives and values-building, and we’re delighted to support their efforts in this mission through independent employee engagement and volunteer work.”

The Presidents of the NGOs, Mrs. Fola Soyebo of Echoes of Mercy and Hope Foundation, Mrs. Olubukola Adebiyi of Jakin NGO and Mrs. Comfort Alli Babalola of Street Child Care and Welfare Initiative, each thanked the coordinators of the foundation and assured all donors that the funds which were raised to assist the underprivileged children will be judiciously used.

The Gamesville Foundation is the NGO arm of Lagos Games Group, a private social organisation that promotes recreation and values-building through board, card, role-play and other interactive games. The organisation hosts games once a month.