FG Tasks New FIRS Management on Improved Tax Revenue Collection

James Emejo in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has expressed confidence that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), under

its current Execution Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Nami, will be able to meet and surpass federal government revenue target for tax revenue.

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari needs all the required funds to enable it deliver on his mandate to Nigerians.

Speaking when he received the new FIRS chairman who paid him a courtesy visit in his office, the SGF also vowed to the former and the board to succeed in their mandate.

Mustapha, who also presented Nami with his letter of appointment together with those of the newly inaugurated members board, further congratulated them, expressing confidence that the FIRS will under his watch meet and exceed government’s revenue targets from taxation.

Specifically, the SGF urged the executive chairman to be proactive in his tax collection drive, stressing that the current huge funding gap had compelled the government to resort to borrowing in recent times.

He added that if more revenue could be generated from taxation, there would be less need for government to borrow.

He further stressed that as a cost-cutting measure, the federal government recently directed its officials, particularly ministers, to reduce the number of aides who travel with them.

Mustapha also decried a situation where the overhead cost of governance far outweighed capital expenditure.

The service generated a total sum of about N5 trillion in 2019, which fell short of its projected revenue collection of about N8.8 trillion, thus posting a shortfall of about N3.7 trillion for the year under the immediate past administration of Tunde Fowler.

Nami, in a Christmas message to staff particularly expressed concern over the dwindling revenue performance despite increase in the service workforce over the period, and encouraged them to redouble efforts towards achieving its target in 2020.

The service targets to raise N8.5 trillion this year.