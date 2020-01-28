Burna Boy Loses Grammy Awards to Angelique Kidjo

Beninese singer-songwriter, Angelique Kidjo, was declared the winner of the Best World Music Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

She beats Nigeria’s Burna Boy and three other nominees to win the Grammy on Sunday at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles.

Angélique Kpasseloko Hinto Hounsinou Kandjo Manta Zogbin Kidjo, known as Angélique Kidjo, is a Beninese singer-songwriter, actress, and activist who is noted for her diverse musical influences and creative music videos. In 2007, Time magazine called her “Africa’s premier diva”.

The Grammy Award nominees are albums containing at least 51 per cent playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

Kidjo, 59, now with her fourth Grammy win overall in the category, is known for her hit songs “Agolo”, “We We”, “Adouma”, “Wombo Lombo”, “Afirika”, “Batonga” and “Celia”.

Others nominated in the category alongside Burna Boy are Altin Gun, “Gece”, Bokante & Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley, “What Heat”, Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, “Fanm D’Ayiti”, and Angelique Kidjo, “Celia”.

With his 2020 nomination, Burna Boy joins the likes of Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti and King Sunny Ade in getting listed in that category at the Grammy Awards.

Other Nigerian Grammy nominees include Babatune Olatunji, Wizkid, Timaya, and Kah Lo. Sikiru Adepoju won the Grammy Awards in 1991 and 2009.