Bauchi Chief of Staff Resigns

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has approved the voluntary resignation of Alhaji Abubakar Kari as Chief of Staff, Government House.

According to a Press Statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, the governor thanked him for the selfless service rendered during his tenure of office as Chief of Staff and wished him Allah’s guidance in his future endeavours.

Accordingly, the Governor has also approved with immediate effect the appointment of Dr. Ladan Salihu as the new Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi.

Until his appointment, Salihu was the Commissioner for Information and Communi-cation.