UTME Forms Sale

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) is the Nigerian statutory examination body charged with the responsibility of conducting examination for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions (whether public or private) including universities, monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of educations.

JAMB is one of the income generating agencies of the Federal Government established 42 years ago in 1978. Almost all of its revenue comes from sale of forms to candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

The nation was alarmed in 2017 when JAMB’s newly appointed Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede posted a N7.8 billion income, an enormous increase from previous years.

Formerly, between 2010 and 2016 (seven years), the agency recorded a paltry N50 million (about 1 percent) of JAMB income of N5 billion in 2019 from forms sold to 1,600,000 candidates. In 2018, JAMB made N5.6 billion from sale of UTME forms to 1,662,762 candidates.

JAMB acquired notoriety in 2018 when it came to light that a strange snake allegedly swallowed N36 million cash in its Makurdi, Benue State office.

For each of the three years that Professor has been in charge, the agency has recieved N2 billion annually from the Federal Government, meaning JAMB has consistently recorded over N3 billion income in the past three years.