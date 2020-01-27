PDP Dominates Re-run Polls

* Wins in Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Niger, Sokoto

Okon Bassey in Uyo, Laleye Dipo in Minna , Bassey Inyang in Calabar and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the re-run elections in most of the 11 states where elections were conducted on Saturday.

It won in Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Niger and Sokoto.

On the other hand, the All Progressives Congress (APC) cleared the re-run in Imo and Ogun States while both the ruling party and the main opposition party shared the available seats in Kaduna and Cross River States.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the re-run for 28 constituencies in both the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly in the 11 states following various court judgments that nullified the victories of those hitherto declared as winners.

In Akwa Ibom State, PDP’s Dr. Christopher Ekpenyong won the re-run election in Akwa Ibom (Ikot Ekpene) North West Senatorial District.

The PDP candidate in Essien Udim LGA polled a total of 134,717 votes to beat the closest rival, the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 83,820 votes, according to the results declared by the Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Robert Dode.

Similarly, the candidate of the PDP, Mr. Nsikak Ekong, was declared the winner of the Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara/Essien Udim federal constituency re-run election in the state.

In the election contested by 19 political parties, the PDP candidate secured a total of 45, 356 votes to beat the candidate of APC, Mr. Emman Akpan, who got 22, 757 votes, according to the Returning Officer, Prof. Idara Akpabio.

Also, the candidate of the PDP, Mr. Esse Umoh, won the State House of Assembly election scoring 18, 999 votes against the 7, 108 votes scored by the candidate of APC, Nse Ntuen.

The result was announced by the INEC Returning Officer, Prof Victor Ebong.

Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio of the APC, whose legal challenge had led to the nullification of Ekpeyong’s election that paved the way for the re-run in Essien Udim LGA, had pulled out of the race leaving the APC without a candidate in the re-run.

The state chapter of APC on Friday had also announced withdrawal from the election, citing lack of confidence in INEC to conduct credible poll.

Reacting to his election, Ekpenyong described his victory and that of other PDP candidates in the court-ordered re-run elections as an “act of God.”

Ekpenyong expressed his commitment to effective representation of the senatorial district in particular and Akwa Ibom in general at the Senate.

The senator lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his promise of allowing free and fair re-run elections in Akwa Ibom State and urged the president to uphold these important values in order to strengthen and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

In Sokoto State, PDP won all the re-run elections for Sokoto North/Sokoto South and Isa/Sabon-Birni federal constituencies of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi of PDP defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Alhaji Bala Hassan of All Progressives Congress (APC) with 68,985 votes against 42,433 lawful votes cast to clinch Sokoto North/Sokoto South House of Representatives seat.

NAN also reported that PDP’s Sa’idu Bargaja also defeated his closest opponent of the APC, Alhaji Sani Aminu-Isa, with 44,490 against 41,048 for Isa/Sabon-Birni Federal Constituency.

Re-run elections were conducted on Saturday for Binji and Sokoto North state House of Assembly seats as well as Sokoto North/Sokoto South and Isa/Sabon Birni Federal constituencies.

In Benue State, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Christopher Adaji, was declared the winner of the supplementary election.

The Court of Appeal in November 8, 2019, through the judgment read by Justice I.G. Mbaba, had ordered that a fresh election be held in two polling units – Agadagba and Onyagede–Icho in Ohimini State constituency.

Announcing the results, the Collation Officer, Professor Nicodemus Abulu, declared that Adaji of the PDP polled 6,742 votes to defeat his closest rival in APC, Mr. Musa Aleichenu, who got 6,341 votes.

In Bauchi State, the PDP’s Auwal Jatau defeated his APC counterpart — who had been sacked — to emerge winner of the election for Zaki Federal Constituency.

Mr. Ahmed Kutama, the returning officer, announced that he got a total of 782 votes to defeat Umar Tata who garnered 401 votes. Both had 15,307 and 15,405 votes respectively in the initial poll.

In Kano State, Mr. Abdulmumin Jibrin of APC, who was declared winner of the initial election, also lost to his counterpart in the PDP.

Aliyu Yako was declared winner of the re-run for Kiru/ Bebeji Federal Constituency with 48,601 votes while Jibrin polled 13,507 votes.

The PDP also won the re-run House of Assembly election for Agwara Constituency of Niger State.

Mr. Bello Ahmed of the PDP polled 5,884 votes to beat 11 other candidates in the election.

The ACD candidate polled 1,843 votes, APGA candidate scored 965 votes and ADC 620 votes.

The APC did not participate in the election following the nullification of the candidate of the party in the March 2019 election.

In Imo State, the APC emerged victorious in Okigwe North Federal Constituency after Mrs. Miriam Onuoha, its candidate, garnered 23,690 votes while Mr. Obinna Onwubuariri of the PDP got 10,010 votes.

The PDP candidate had been declared winner of the initial poll but the court sacked him and ordered a re-run in all the three council areas of the constituency.

In Ogun State, INEC declared APC’s Kolapo Osunsanya winner of the re-run for Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North-east Federal Constituency.

Osunsanya polled 25,959 votes to defeat his closest rival, Taiwo Shote of the PDP, who scored 21,911 votes.

In Kaduna State, both the APC and the PDP shared victory in the state constituency re-run elections.

The APC’s Nuhu Goro was declared the winner of the exercise for Kagarko State constituency seat with 24,658 votes to defeat Morondia Tanko of the PDP who got 20,206 votes.

For the second seat of Sanga constituency, Mrs. Comfort Amwe of the PDP polled 19,815 votes to emerge winner while Haliru Dangana of the APC scored 19,688 votes.

The two parties also shared victory in Cross River as the APC took the National Assembly seat while the PDP took the state assembly seat.

Dr. Alex Egbonna of the APC was declared winner of the Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency Re-run having polled 29,716 votes to defeat Mr. John Lebo of the PDP, who got 26,039 votes.

However, PDP’s Davies Etta, won the re-run for Abi constituency with 13,349 votes, while Eyeng Iwqara of the APC trailed behind with 8, 792 votes.

Shortly after the announcement of Egbonna as winner of the election, former governor of the state, Senator Liyel Imoke, congratulated him for emerging victorious and urged him to serve the people diligently.

In Abia State, it was victory time for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which won the two constituencies in which the re-run was conducted.

Mr. Obinna Ichita was declared winner of the Aba south state constituency with 4,634 votes, with the PDP’s Clinton Ebere trailing behind with 3,154 votes.

Also, Mr. Mike Ukoha of APGA also won in the Arochukwu constituency re-run after polling 6,550 votes to defeat Eric Kalu of the PDP.