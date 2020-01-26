Obaseki commiserates with Adenomos, Edosonwans  

…celebrates with Ndoma-Egbas

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, joined friends and well-wishers to commiserate with the families of late Madam Rosemary Adenomo and late Mrs. Omorose Edosonwon.

The governor led other members of the State Executive Council, including Chairman, Edo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Anselm Ojezua; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele, among other dignitaries to attend the events in Benin City.

Late Madam Rosemary Adenomo is the mother former member, Edo State House of Assembly and former Vice Chairman, Ovia South West Local Government Area, Hon Omosede Adenomo.

At the event, the governor consoled the families at the separate events, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The governor also joined family members and friends to celebrate at the traditional wedding reception of Mr and Mrs Bassey Ndoma-Egba, in Benin City.

He urged the couple to follow from the good examples of their parents and ensure constant communication, which is a key ingredient for a successful marriage.