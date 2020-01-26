In addition to forewarning Nigerian children on the difficulties and narrow roads of Nigerian life, parents should begin to integrate the happenings in the Nigerian political sphere into their stories. They should weave these yarns to inform their wards on the volatility and capriciousness of setting one’s sight on a seat of power, attaining that seat, and then managing to keep the buttocks seated. Politician Adedayo Clement Adeyeye is a case in study.

Analysts have taken to their textbooks and abacus on Dayo Adeyeye, all attempting to understand the travail of the Ikere-Ekiti-born prince. The remarks at the end of these political chronicles revolve around the question of whether this is the end of the road for Dayo Adeyeye, or whether his zealous political travail has been nothing but a misadventure.

From the recent ruling of the appeal court, the gap-toothed Prince Adeyeye lost his Ekiti-South Senatorial seat to his revolutionary opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Biodun Olujimi. This is perhaps the closest that Adeyeye (under the All Progressives Party platform) has come to satisfy his ambition for the Senate. Considering that he is a recent member of the APC, things are definitely not looking up.

Needless to say, the main actors with a role in the broken ambition of Adeyeye include his APC opponent, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, and the eccentric former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose. It was the latter who opposed Adeyeye the most when he sought the governorship ticket in the 2018 gubernatorial elections. Olujimi only saw to it that he didn’t get the senatorial seat as well.

But Adeyeye’s aspirations have a long history. Particularly, he is alleged to have had his sights among the high seaters of the Nigerian politico since 1999. Allegedly, his friends and close associates have long since acquired a seat for themselves in the Senate and House of Representatives. Only two decades after, and he finally got a shot at it, only to be invited to leave that office.

Having abandoned PDP during his governorship aspiration, this loss of the Senate, in no small way, speaks volumes of future aspirations. If the two major political parties cannot afford Adeyeye his dreams, what gives, and what is to come?