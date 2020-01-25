Funky Brunch Christmas Edition, a Major Hit 

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The Christmas edition of The Funky Brunch Lagos, one of Nigeria’s most anticipated seasonal parties, turned out incredibly impressive with over 3000 upwardly mobile and luxury lifestyle lovers from across the entertainment, corporate, art and government in attendance. The guests were treated to an exquisitely decorated welcome area entrance which had them taking hundreds of selfies, delicious feasts and drinks, amid crazy laughter, great energy, good vibes, and the most beautiful car show display from Ferrari’s to Rolls Royce’s.

Hosted by one of the continent’s biggest exports – D’Banj, some other celebrities in attendance include Netflix hit series Dynasty’s lead act- Sam Adegoke, Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, Patoranking, Mercy Eke, YCee, Rahman Jago, Timini, and a host of other A-list celebrities, VVIPs, Captains and Leader’s from the lifestyle industry. On the event, the Founder, The Funky Brunch, Efe Tommy noted that “D’Banj hosting the Funky Brunch Christmas edition was a match made for me because he ticks all the green buttons of lifestyle and entertainment which are part of his brand anecdotes. And that marries well into The Funky Brunch vision, coupled with celebrations excellence in entertainment. So bringing them all together with D’Banj leading the park is absolute bliss for us as producers.”

The party which took place on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Balmoral Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, was marked with style and grandeur which led guest tagging it “The Party of the Year”. It featured an array of the best Nigerian DJ line up such as DJ Consequence, DJ Obi, DJ Prince, DJ K Flow, DJ Six7even, DJ Blink, DJ Last Don, LatstheDJ, DJ FD, DJ Paranormal, DJ Harmony and 3ple DJ.

All took turns to serenade guests with the best music with great support from three of the best hype men in the country-MC Fish, MC AK Smuth, Jerry Shaffer and Jimmie all signed to Moet Hennessy, keeping guests on their toes from start to finish.

The Christmas edition of The Funky Brunch was powered by Bespoke PR, a leading Boutique agency run since 2016 by The Funky Brunch Founder, Efe Tommy, in partnership with ESDIAC Global App.

The Funky Brunch Lagos has become the definitive experience for fashion, food, and music in Nigeria for the imaginative millennial. Unrivaled fashionable guests, celebrities and the ambiance combine for the most electrifying party in Africa.