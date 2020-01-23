Tambuwal Swears in Four Permanent Secretaries

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, yesterday swore in four permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The inauguration, which took place at the chamber of the Government House in Sokoto, was witnessed by various dignitaries, including the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Dan’Iya Manir; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Sa’aidu Umar; state Head of Service, Dr. Bello Buhari Kware, and commissioners.

Tambuwal stated that their appointments were necessitated to fill a vacuum, adding that their appointments were based on merit.

He congratulated them for attaining the peak of their career, stressing that it is the desire and dream of every civil servant to reach the peak of his or her career, as he cautioned that they should accept anywhere they are posted.

According to the governor, “I will not tolerate lobbying, as doing so will make me to revoke your appointment.”

Tambuwal urged them to contribute their quota to the development of the state, adding that civil servants are the engine room of every government.

Those sworn in were Abdullahi S Danko former Senior Adviser on Media and Publicity to former state Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; Shehu Bandi, Usaini S Gobir and Aminu Muhammad Tekada.

In another development, the State Executive Council has approved the payment of N30,000 as minimum wage starting from January 2020.