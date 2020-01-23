Security: Aregbesola Tasks ICRC on Alternative Financing

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called on the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), to seek alternative means of raising funds to enable government to meet the developmental needs of the people.

Aregbesola said that history would hold ICRC accountable if it failed to look for alternative financing for the country’s infrastructure need.

He noted in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity in the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, that the provision of internal security is capital intensive and urged public agencies to explore alternative means of financing internal security services, governmental projects and infrastructural development.

The statement said that the minister received a delegation from ICRC, which was led by its Director General, Chidi Izuma and acknowledged that the commission is central to the government’s desire to move the nation to the Next Level of socio-economic development.

Aregbesola added that the practice of Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the country is cost intensive to give hope to Nigerians and encouraged a private sector-driven economy where government plays a supervisory role.

He expressed optimism that the plan of his ministry to transform the custodial facilities of the Nigerian Correctional Service Centres to enterprise centers would further boost the economic drive of the Federal Government.

Izumah, in his remarks, said the visit was to rejig ICRC’s collaboration with the ministry and its agencies in order to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

Izumah assured that the agency is committed to the growth and development of Nigeria and would continue to encourage and seek alternative funding for government’s projects.