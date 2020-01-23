Otunba Olusegun Runsewe… A Cat With Nine Lives

Gossip is that alchemy of quiet malice by which mischief-makers concoct a subtle poison from ordinary trifles. Knowing this, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has chosen to ignore unsavoury rumours about himself doing the rounds in the blogosphere. The veritable newsmaker and one of Nigeria’s more proactive public officers has been fodder for that unregulated, mumbled appendage of the media who feast on everything that has to do with him like harbingers of pain and ill will, casting such across their platforms and not minding the consequences of reporting lies as truths.

Without a doubt, there is a sphinx-like quality to Otunba Olusegun Runsewe. His genius burns with a kind of electricity that no earthly contrivance could tame. Wherever he finds himself, Runsewe parades his smarts at astounding depths. As the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Runsewe has transformed the culture and arts industry into a globally acclaimed treasure trove.

A consistent phenom in the media, culture and tourism sectors in Nigeria since the last three decades, Otunba Runsewe’s footprints are indelible in the country’s cultural landscape. His tenure at the NTDC, marked by an aggressive tourism marketing campaign anchored on the catch-phrase ‘Tourism is Life’, gave the sector unprecedented national and international visibility, and remains a watershed in the development of the home-grown tourism sector. However, A FCT Court on Thursday ordered he should be remanded for alleged contempt. But Runsewe attributed his travail to his patriotic desire to protect and defend government property owned by National Council For Arts and Culture.

He disclosed his refusal to dance to the tune of powerful forces over the property, the Art and Craft village (Opposite Abuja Sheraton) valued at 9.8billion, was why he is being hounded.

Runsewe further revealed that government property was turned into a drug den, a hold-bay and rented house for hooligans and criminals, a depot for illegal arms and sundry criminal activities, which turned the place to security threat not only to Abuja residents but to foreigners who engage in early hours exercises.