Survey Shows Marginal Decline in Personal Well-Being Index

The NOIPolls Personal Well-Being report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019 has revealed a marginal decrease of 0.7–point in Q4, 2019, to 60.6-points as against the 61.3-points obtained in Q3, 2019.

The Personal Well-Being Index (PWBI) is determined by the satisfaction level of Nigerians on various components of their personal lives.

According to the latest survey obtained yesterday, three of the seven factors that comprised the PWBI experienced an increase while the remaining four components experienced decrease in Q4, 2019. Personal security experienced the highest increase of 1.9-points to stand at 59.6-points in Q4, 2019 from the 57.7-points obtained in Q3, 2019.

The report showed that the the achievement in life index experienced a 0.9-point increase to stand at 49.3-points in Q4, 2019 from 48.4 points in Q3, 2019.

In February 2014, the NOIPolls Limited introduced its portfolio of indices; the NOIPolls Personal Well-Being Index (PWBI), the NOIPolls Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) and the NOIPolls Eagle 30 Business Confidence Index (EBCI). The NOIPolls Personal Well-Being Index measures factors impacting the lives of everyday Nigerians; thereby producing a complete view of the individual’s personal well-being. The NOIPolls Consumer Confidence Index provides consumer assessments of the economic situation and their intentions and expectations for the future while The NOIPolls Eagle 30 Business Confidence Index measures business leaders’ perceptions and expectations about the Nigerian business environment using the top 30 companies in the country.

Nigerian businesses, financial and government agencies largely depend on the perceptions and micro assessment of consumers’ expectation in making decisions. At best, they draw conclusions on the business environment based on information from their immediate surroundings, while the minorities conduct surveys that are time and money consuming. However, the introduction of these indices provides indicators that will ensure stakeholders can detect and respond to changes in consumer behavior, the economy and the business environment in Nigeria.

“Findings from the Q4, 2019 report revealed a marginal 0.7-points decrease in the PWBI from Q3, 2019 to stand at 60.6points. Additionally, a breakdown of the seven key indicators that comprise the PWBI showed that Nigerians are mostly satisfied with their Religion (84.4-points), Social interaction (74.2-points), Health (70.9-points) and Security (59.6points) as they obtained points above average. However, the remaining indices remained below average which may suggest that Nigerians are not satisfied with these indicators; they include Achievement in Life (49.3-points), Standard of living (48.8-points) and Economic situation (38.9-points),” it stated.

The survey stated that part of its findings was that Nigerians were not satisfied with their personal economic situation as it is the lowest ranked indicator amongst all the seven indices.

“There is an urgent need for the government to improve the economy as this index may also directly or indirectly affect other indices. For instance, a better economy means a better living standard, and good living standards means a good health condition, social interaction etc. Hence, the government should implement viable policies (such as family welfare, low income support, child support etc.) that will help boost the wellbeing of Nigerians,” it insisted.

The Personal Religion index has always been the highest index which suggest that Nigerians hold religion in high esteem. However, it experienced a decrease of 2.2-points to stand at 84.4-points in Q4, 2019 as against 86.6-points obtained in Q3, 2019.

Also, the Economic index also witnessed a decrease of 1.5-points to stand at 38.9-points in Q4, 2019 when compared to 40.4points obtained in Q3, 2019. It must be stated here that economic situation index has always been the lowest index on the PWBI assessment where Nigerians express dissatisfaction the most.