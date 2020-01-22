NNPC Will Be Accountable to Nigerians, Says Kyari

Peter Uzoho

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has reiterated that the corporation will be an accountable and transparent institution under his leadership.

Kyari spoke on Monday night in Lagos at the 25th anniversary of THISDAY Newspapers.

According to him, public funds will always be utilised for public goods.

He also stated that the corporation was ready to deliver stable power supply to the nation’s domestic market through gas resources, stressing that without power there would be no prosperity.

He added that the NNPC is being held in trust for over 200 million Nigerians who are the shareholders of the company.

The GMD also noted that to achieve transparency and accountability in the corporation, critical and objective media like THISDAY Newspapers was needed.

He said: “One thing we realised is that this company must be accountable to Nigerians; this company must be transparent. And in this activity and in this effort, we do need critical and objective media which THISDAY represents.

“And by God’s grace, we are able to key into this reality that this company is an enabler company.

“This company can make a difference to the life of this country. This company can deliver gas to power in this country. This company can deliver gas to industry in this country; and this company can continue to be the energy security organisation of this country. All these are possible.

“We believe and we know that this is tough, but you know it is also possible. This is a country of hope, hope works and on hope we stand, and we know that we will deliver on this, because without power, as we all know, there is no prosperity.

“And we are poised to deliver power to domestic market through our gas resources. We are poised to ensure that this company is the pride of 200 million shareholders that we all represent here, and ultimately, we know that we are accountable to all of you.”

The NNPC boss had stated that the corporation was committed to using internal talents clustered according to their passion, creativity and innovative inclinations to co-create in-house solutions to business challenges.

He had unveiled the ‘Operation White’ initiative aimed at entrenching energy security and deepening the drive for transparency in petroleum products supply and distribution as a novel initiative driven by young and innovative talents within the corporation.

The federal government’s fight against corruption and the resolve of the NNPC under Kyari had recorded another success with the inauguration of an 89-man task team to drive the Operation White Project, a critical transparency initiative aimed at tracking importation and distribution of petroleum products as well as ending illicit businesses in the nation’s downstream petroleum sub-sector.

The initiative launched separately in Abuja and Lagos by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, was to help the nation determine the actual amount of fuel imported and consumed by Nigerians and also detect and prevent diversion and smuggling of the products. With the use of technology, the team will track vessels and trucks conveying petroleum products into and across the country.