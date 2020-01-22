Imo PDP Disowns Defected Lawmakers

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that none of the nine lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were their original members.

Speaking to THISDAY in Owerri, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Damian Opara said that all the 13 members that won their elections under the platform of PDP are intact, including the Deputy Speaker who resigned on the basis that there were plans to impeach him.

According to him, the PDP members were not surprised that the nine lawmakers who defected to PDP from their former parties at the beginning of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration last year were the ones that defected to APC.

He said that if at any time PDP members try to defect to another party when they party is not in crisis, the national leadership would come in with the Constitution of the party in that regard.