Lagos Set to Host South-west Zonal Qualifiers for NSF

Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has accepted the offer to host the South-west team sports qualifiers for the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020. Announcing the decision, Chairman, LSSC, Sola Aiyepeku said the decision to host other South-west states in eight different team sports was in line with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make Lagos and Africa’s leading sports destination.

“We are excited to host the South West Zonal qualifiers for the National Sports Festival. We have put in place plans to ensure that all the teams and officials will have an enjoyable time in Lagos.

“Lagos has not hosted the South-west Zonal Qualifiers since 1973 and we are proud and excited to break that long drought,” stressed the Lagos Sports Commission chief.

Aiyepeku said when the offer was made to Lagos, “we saw it as an opportunity to express our vision of positioning Lagos as Nigeria’s leading sports hub. It is a small event but we will treat it as a showcase.”

He also listed many other sports events, local and international lined up for the year.

“We have the support of the Governor to project the positive values of Lagos through sports to a national and global audience,” he further disclosed.

Teams representing Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun states will join their Lagos counterparts for the three-day event starting from January 21st to 25th.

Male and female teams from the six South-west states will compete for places at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in handball, volleyball, beach volleyball, Rugby, cricket, Abula, basketball, and hockey.