Lagos Pastor, Paul Adefarasin’s Homily

Lagos pastor and founder of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, is not only a good preacher but also a good motivational speaker.

Penultimate week, the revered man of God, during a church service, sermonized: “Nothing in God’s word encourages His creatures to deny the fact that they will face adversity. While you are not grateful for the storm you are going through, you can be grateful in the midst of the storm knowing that it will all work out for your good.”

He also announced that he got information that over 300 families of his church members had relocated to Canada due to the biting economic challenges in Nigeria. THISDAY had last week erroneously misquoted him to have said 300 Church workers relocated to Canada.

He, however, charged his members to stop engaging in the blame game, saying it is the first symptom of irresponsibility.

“Until God gives you challenges that seem bigger than you, you may never find out what treasure you have on the inside,” he had said.

Worried by the unsavoury development in the country, Pastor Adefarati, a source revealed, had chosen to fix some basic needs of the populace within and outside his vicinity.

In fulfillment of this, Adefarati, according to the source, also called on other privileged individuals and corporate bodies to step up their readiness to assist, “since it appears the government is not ready to make life easy for its citizenry.”

The 56-year-old pastor is one of Nigeria’s billionaire pastors. From the living room of his parents in Ikeja, Lagos, he set up House on The Rock Church in 1994 and his Ministry has blossomed over the years to about 40 branches with over 50,000 worshippers spread across Nigeria and abroad.

Pastor Paul, a keen follower of Bishop T.D. Jakes of Dallas, Texas, collaborates with his mentor and many other famous gospel artistes to stage the popular annual Gospel music concert, The Experience.

He shells out millions of naira for the concert annually with a large chunk of the money going into settling artistes’ fees and accommodation of the international artistes, crew and guests, logistics, among others.

The House on the Rock Head’s Pastor is also the founder and president of the Rock Foundation, a charity organization committed to social reformation, education, provision of healthcare and relief work for the downtrodden and the disadvantaged in Nigeria and West Africa. His wife, Ifeanyi, is the co-Pastor of The House on the Rock, with a vibrant multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic congregation and daughter churches spread over Africa and Europe at present.

She is also the founder of Woman To Woman Ministry, which is committed to social reformation, education, provision of healthcare and relief work amongst the downtrodden and underprivileged in Nigeria and West Africa.