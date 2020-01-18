MultiChoice Steps Up Campaign

The Festive season may be over but MultiChoice Nigeria is still in the spirit of giving with the DStv and GOtv Step Up offer which gives loyal customers more reasons to stay connected in the new year. Cash-strapped and still eager for the best entertainment in town? Well, you are in luck. There has never been a better time to stay connected to DStv and GOtv than right now!

From Wednesday January 15, active and disconnected DStv Access, Family, Yanga, Confam, Compact, and Compact Plus customers who pay for their current packages will be bumped up to a higher package for 30 days of access to a wider viewing experience. Step Up also allows existing GOtv customers to see varied programming available across higher packages, at the price of a lower package, making great content more accessible to a wider group of customers.

“At MultiChoice, we put our customers at the heart of everything we do. This offer is just one of the ways in which we want to show our loyal customers that we value them. We understand the economic pressures that the beginning of the year can bring and for this reason, we have decided to meet our customers halfway in order to give them access to additional quality entertainment” says MultiChoice Nigeria Chief Customer Officer Martin Mabutho.

Active customers on DStv Access, Yanga, Family, Confam, Compact and Compact Plus – packages and GOtv JOLLI, PLUS, JINJA, VALUE & LITE can take advantage of this offer to experience entertainment available on higher packages by paying their subscription on time. Customers who are currently disconnected can simply reconnect during the offer period to benefit. DStv and GOtv customers will be able to enjoy a wide array of content on their boosted offering including world-class sporting action alongside exciting local content, international movies, series, telenovelas, music, news and kids’ entertainment for less.

MultiChoice Nigeria through its Africa Magic channel began airing 3 brand-new reality TV shows titled ‘Date My Family’, ‘Dr. Laser’, ‘Confessions’ and a brand-new drama series – ‘Unmarried’. All showing on Africa Magic Showcase (Ch. 151). Ultimate Love, a brand new Naija reality love show with 16 contestants finding their ‘ultimate love’ also premieres early February on dedicated channels DStv 198 and GOtv 29, will be available on select packages

The exciting FA Cup action is also back. Feel the FA Cup heat and catch blow by blow Live coverage on DStv & GOtv .

Also, catch Tyler Perry’s The Oval Thursdays on BET (Ch. 129) at 9:30 pm. The Oval carries the audience alongside the first family moving into the White House and highlighting their private lives.

GOtv Lite customers can simply pay and step up to the GOtv Value package where they will enjoy great local movies on Africa Magic Epic (channel 9) while the kids will be kept busy with great edutainment like Atchoo! starting on Monday, 27th January at 1:25pm on Nickelodeon (channel 62).

GOtv Value customers will get upgraded to GOtv JINJA and watch the exciting series, Top Nigerian Weddings every Friday at 6:55pm on FOX Life (channel 20) as well as exciting kids’ content on PBS (channel 65)

Furthermore, GOtv Plus customers who pay and stay connected will get upgraded to the GOtv JOLLI package and watch top international shows like Border Security S6 which airs daily at 8:10pm on CBS Reality (channel 22) and Black Tax S1 starting Tuesday, 21st January at 8:30pm on BET (channel 21). They also will get entertained with local shows every weeknight on Africa Magic Family (channel 2) including My Siblings & I at 7pm and The Johnsons S6 at 8:30pm; and Amazing Voices, a brand new pan-African singing competition with singers from nine African cities, squaring off against each other for $100,000! every Sunday at 3pm.

Whether you’re a drama, sports, edutainment or current affairs fan, you’ll never have to wonder what to watch next because DStv Compact Plus has so much on offer. Awards season is the big drawcard for January and February; viewers can tune in for one of the most anticipated musical events! The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards will air live on 1Magic (DStv Ch. 103) on January 27 at 02:30 AM and again at 08:30 PM.