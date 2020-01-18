Group Gives Tinubu 24 Hours to take Position on Amotekun 

Bennett Oghifo

An association, known as Save Lagos Group, has demanded a public statement, within 24 hours from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his position on the establishment of a security outfit; Western Nigeria Security Network code-named ‘Operation Amotekun’.

The group gave the ultimatum, yesterday, in a statement in which they acknowledged and commended those who have spoken up on the issue, like Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Mr. Femi Falana, SAN; Chief Olu Falae, Otunba Gani Adams, among others.

“Yoruba nation is presently in trying period over the formation of the security outfit in the Nigeria Federal Constitutional democracy and no leader of Yoruba nation as well its lovers could keep mute on the burning matter at this period. Yoruba leaders should unite to speak in one voice on the issue,” Sulaiman pointed out.

The statement signed by the Convener, Save Lagos Group, Adeniyi Sulaiman, said they are not unmindful of Tinubu’s position as a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress with presidential ambition in 2023, adding that the security of the South-west was more important than any political ambition while it was not the time to sit on the fence over issues concerning the region.

He assured Tinubu that if he was ordained by God to be President of Nigeria in 2023, no mortal could cost him the position for standing for the truth and his people.

They said it was important for Tinubu to speak up, considering the fact that he is seen by many as the leader of the South-west, and in the face of provocation by groups in the North that said the security outfit established by governors of the South-west states would cost the region the presidency in 2023.

”Without mincing words, this Security Network (Amotekun) is legal, legitimate and lawful and it has come to stay like Civilian JTF, Hisbah Police and other legal security outfits established by State and Local Governments in Nigeria. The purported rejection of “Amotekun” by the Federal Government is unfederal, unconstitutional and mockery of our tenets of federal Constitutional democracy.

“On the Northern group’s position that the formation of “Amotekun” might cost Yoruba people the country’s Presidency in 2023 which they have used to create fear in the mind of Senator Bola Tinubu and few other Yoruba leaders who were interested to put themselves forward for the plum job in the next dispensation, the Norther elements to stop playing God, only God chooses leaders not ordinary mortal,” he said.

Recently, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, declared the outfit illegal, a move the group described as hypocritical since the federal government allows Shariah Police, Hisbah, to operate in more than 10 Northern states.

The human rights campaigner described the formation of the security outfit as welcome development and good thing to happen to Yoruba nation at this time and urged the South-west Governors to ensure that this lofty idea of complementing the effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria in curbing the security problems facing the region vis a vis the country, was not died prematurely.