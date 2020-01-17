NBF’s Series Boxing Resumes as Lagos Bombers Host Delta Force

After recording an impressive 5-3 away win over De Rocks of Abeokuta in week 3 of the on-going season 1 of the Nigeria Boxing Federation Series Boxing holding at the Brai Ayenote Boxing Gymnasium, National Stadium Surulere, Lagos, Lagos Bombers will try to consolidate their position this weekend as the play hosts to another tough opponents, Delta Force in week 4 of season 1 hostilities taking place on Saturday, January 18, 2020while De Rocks of Abeokuta will tangle with Sea Warriors in a reversed fixture on Sunday January 19, 2020in what promises to be another trilling encounter. Their first meeting on Dec, 8, 2019 ended 5-3 in favour of the Sea warriors.

Infact, boxing fans are in for a swell time considering the fact that Delta Force are on a revenge mission as they were walked over by Lagos Bombers which pocketed the entire 8 bouts in the season’s opener on December 7, 2019 when the South South pugilists failed to honour their bouts despite playing hosts.

With victories over Delta Force of Asaba whom they walked over to score 8-0 and De Rocks of Abeokuta which they defeated 5-3 and a 4-4 draw with Sea Warriors in week 2, there is no doubt that Lagos Bombers will be approaching this weekend bout with all the seriousness it deserves in order to maintain their 80% record.

But against a never-say-die opponent in Delta Force, only the ring would judge.

Meanwhile, Sea Warriors coach, Balogun Ajao Tolani, has boasted that his men will not let go this weekend having put their 3-5 week 3 loss to Delta Force behind.

Balogun said Sea Warriors will once again prove their superiority over De Rocks on Sunday by clinching all the 8 bouts at stake.

However, vice president of the Nigeria Boxing Referees Association, Rasaq Oyadiran, an AIBA referee/ judge, has commended the Lt Gen. Kenneth Minimmah ( rtd) led Nigeria Boxing Federation Executive Board Committee for coming up with the Series Boxing which he said will inot only improve the prospect of Nigeria boxers but will go a long way in mproving boxing in the country.

Oyadiran also gave special thanks to the chairman of the Nigeria Series Boxing, Azania Omo-Agege, an excellent board member of the NBF representing the South South on the board for devoting his time for the progarmme by coming down regularly for the event not minding the fact that he is based in Abuja.