Inflation Rises to 11.98%

By James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index, (CPI) which measures inflation further increased to 11.98 percent (year-on-year) in December compared to 11.85 per cent in the preceding month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Food inflation rose to 14.67 per cent in December compared to 14.48 per cent in November.

According to the CPI figures for December which was released Friday by the statistical agency, core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce also increased to 9.33 per cent compared to 8.99 per cent in the preceding month.

