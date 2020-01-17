Again, Buhari Meets Mele Kyari

President General Muhammadu Buhari has again met with the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the president had on January 8, met behind closed doors with Kyari, who declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

NAN reported that the agenda of yesterday’s meeting was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

NAN reported that the January 8 meeting came amidst the escalating tension between the United States and Iran following the killing of an Iranian commander last week and the subsequent retaliatory attacks on military bases housing American troops in Iraq.

The US-Iran crisis had caused an increase in oil prices beyond the 2020 budget benchmark.