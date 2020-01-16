Stakeholders Seek Support for Children Living with Cancer

Martins Ifijeh

Stakeholders have called on Nigerians to show support to children living with various forms of cancers in Nigeria in order to boost their morale in the fight against the disease.

They made this disclosure at the end of year party for children living with cancer held at the paediatric oncology ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, (LUTH), Idi-araba recently, and organised by The Dorcas Cancer Foundation (TDCF).

The event had gospel artistes, including Tope Alabi, Olumide Iyun, Nikky Laoye and Kemi Odutola, who performed to the excitement of the children and parents, while bringing back alive, their confidence to conquer the disease.

The Founder, TDCF, Joseph Adedayo, who is also a Clinical Radiation Oncologist, stated that it was important to celebrate and recognise children living with cancer, as it will revive their hope of living.

“The children are celebrated because it is imperative, because, while other children are at home having fun, these children with cancer are in the hospital, having surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy, and going through things that you cannot even imagine.

“They need to know that they have not been forgotten no matter what they go through. They deserve to have fun and be happy,” Adedayo said.

Odutola, who is the Chief Executive Officer, RMT Productions, said she feels passionate showing support to children with cancer.

“It is a privilege for us to support them because it encourages and shows them that we actually care for their situation. It is not out of pity but out of the fact that we are one, if we are healthy, we can also encourage them in whatever situation they find themselves in.”

She encouraged the children to keep fighting cancer, as most people have conquered the disease and are now called survivors.

Commending the initiative, Obielu Perpetual, a mother of a cancer survivor, Emmanuel, called on Nigerians to show support to children suffering from the disease, as it would help them fight the scourge better.