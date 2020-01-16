FG Seals Partnership with Galaxy Backbone on Storage of Security Data

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

In a move bid to fully transit into e-governance, the federal government has revealed that it will partner Information and Communications Technology (ICT) service provider, Galaxy Backbone Limited, to compile and protect data where all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) can key into and protect government’s data.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, disclosed this after meeting with the Managing Director of the Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof. Muhammad Bello, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The SGF said Galaxy Backbone was created to ensure the protection of server where government’s sensitive information is stored.

Mustapha said even though network service providers like Globacom, MTN and Airtel had proven track record in data storage, government decided to establish Galaxy Backbone to champion the purpose of storing government information in one server.

He said when the country’s entire governance mechanism is fully transited into e-governance, a lot of human contact and paper elements will be phased out, adding this was expedient as corruption had been largely induced due to too much human contact.

“It is the desire of President Muhammadu Buhari that before the expiration of his tenure, we will transit fully to e-governance, and Galaxy Backbone will pay a major role in the provision of the platform. We want to ease the process of doing business,” the SGF added.

In his response, the MD of Galaxy Backbone, while appreciating President Buhari for his appointment, harped on the need to harness the operations of the MDAs.

He added that before the establishment of Galaxy Backbone, the MDAs were operating in silos, with most of their data hosted from outside the country. This, according to him, was very wrong security wise.

“Galaxy Backbone is going to provide network services, network platforms as well as the necessary hardware and storage of important government data,” Abubakar said.