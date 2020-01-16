Bandits Attack Emir’s Convoy in Kaduna, Kill Six, Abduct Others

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday confirmed that six people, including four aides of the Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umar Bubaram, were killed by gunmen along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

Five people were also said to have sustained various degrees of injuries while an unspecified number of people were reportedly abducted.

Spokesman of the command, Mr. Yakubu Sabo, said in a statement that the hoodlums, who were in large numbers and dressed in military camouflage, intercepted some commuters at the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis, along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway, and on sighting the escort of the traditional ruler, started shooting indiscriminately at commuters and took some yet-to-be identified persons to unknown destination.

The statement said: “On 14/1/2020 the Kaduna State Police Command received information through DPO Maraban Jos (along Kaduna-Zaria road) that at about 22:45hrs, he got a distress call from a good Samaritan that some unknown armed men in large numbers dressed in military camouflage, intercepted some commuters at the outskirt of Kaduna metro along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway and on sighting the escort vehicle of the Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umar Bubaram, the hoodlums started shooting indiscriminately at the commuters and took some yet-to-be identified persons to unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised teams of operatives with Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to the scene where some victims of the attack were rescued to safety but sadly six persons, including four aides of the emir, were reported dead while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Both the dead and injured victims were recovered to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for deposition and treatment.”

Sabo said the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Mr. Umar Muri, had directed the deployment of more police operatives on the Kaduna-Zaria road axis to reinforce the existing operational units of SARS, Anti-Kidnapping and PMF (Police Mobile Force) personnel currently on the operation.

He added that the police commissioner also alerted intelligence gathering units in the area to redouble their efforts to ensure that those abducted are rescued and the culprits brought to book to face justice.

“The CP also visited both the scene of the incident and the injured persons, including the emir, at Barau Dikko Hospital with a view to fortifying security deployment along the axis and to assure the victims of the police current efforts on the incident,” Sabo said.