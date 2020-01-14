TECNO Mobile Consolidates Collaboration with Google at CES 2020

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile, took its latest Camon 12 Pro Smartphone, powered by Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system and equipped with the Google Assistant Button, to CES 2020. TECNO Mobile has joined a partnership with Google to bring the latest Android operating system to customers. As Google is making improvements to Android for a smooth experience on the new class of smart device, TECNO launched latest CAMON 12 Pro smartphone featuring the Google Assistant Button which displayed in a Google booth at CES 2020, to help users get things done fast and plan ahead so users can focus on what matters most.

Announcing the launch at CES 2020, the President of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile, Stephen HA, said: “TECNO emphasises immersive user experiences provided through cutting-edge hardware and software. We are delighted to embark on this mission with Google.”

The newly released CAMON 12 Pro is equipped with 16+2+8MP AI Max Triple Rear camera, revolutionary in-display fingerprint scanner and the Android operating system, providing multi-camera support and camera updates, AR Emoji, Enhanced Messaging Experience, Simplified notification channel settings, and the Google Assistant Button, among others.

With its triple rear camera, users enjoy seamless zoom, bokeh, and stereo vision, while with the AR Emoji, CAMON 12 Pro users can animate their favorite emoji with real facial expressions.

With the Enhanced Messaging Experience, users can reply to messages or enter other text directly from notifications. Android 9 Pie now displays images in Messaging Notifications on phones.

Simplified notification channel settings enables users to block entire groups of channels within the notification settings for an app. Android 9 Pie now sends broadcast intents when the blocking state of notification channels and channel groups changes.

With the Google Assistant, users can manage tasks, keep in touch, get answers and control home wherever they go. It also helps users stay one step ahead with smart suggestions and reminders right when they need them directly on the phone screen.

According to HA, “To get started, just say “Hey Google” or tap the Google Assistant Button. TECNO has demonstrated its strong ability to take the lead by responding to the latest consumer trends with robust research and development. TECNO will further expand its partnership with Google to provide customers with more sophisticated and powerful smartphones.”

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of “Expect More”, TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities.