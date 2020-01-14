Commission to engage HMOs, others as Edo health insurance scheme kicks off

As the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration kicks off the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme, the state’s health insurance commission has opened application for qualified Health Management Organizations (HMOs) and Health Care Providers to partner with the Commission in providing quality and affordable health care services for residents in the state.

In a statement, Director General of the Edo State Health Insurance Commission, Dr. Rock Amegor reassured residents of the commitment of the state government in ensuring an all-inclusive access to responsive, affordable and efficient health services.

The Edo State Health Insurance Scheme, pioneered by the Governor Obaseki-led administration is targeted at attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), a holistic framework to overhaul and improve healthcare services in public health institutions, as well as guarantee access to affordable and quality healthcare services across the state.

According to Amegor, vacancies exist for HMOs that will be responsible for risk management, enrollment administration, claims processing and administration, as well as the provision of payment administration for the ongoing health insurance scheme in the state.

He said for health care providers, applicants can apply as primary health care providers, responsible primary health care services provision and referral to Secondary Health care; Secondary health care provider, responsible for Secondary health care services provision; Pharmaceutical services, responsible for the provision of safe and effective quality medicines; Diagnostics Medical Laboratory services, responsible for General Medical laboratory services including Haematological services provision ; and Radiological services responsible for X-rays, Ultrasound, MRI Services etc.

According to the statement, “Applying HMOs must have accreditation from National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and regional accreditation for South-South or Local accreditation for Edo State; physical office space(s) in Edo State; at least 4 departments in their Edo State office including, finance, health services, quality assurance and standards, human resources and administration and information and communications technology; vehicles for operations, and office in the Local Government Area where HMO intends to operate.”

It also noted that Health Care Providers must be accredited by Edo State Ministry of Health and registered with their various Councils.

It added, “Applicants are to pick up forms at Health and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN) office in Lagos or the reception of the Benin office, while completed form are to be submitted at the Edo State Health Insurance Commission, Edo Specialist Hospital, Plot 2, Sapele Road, Benin City.”