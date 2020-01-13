Lagos to Embark on Renewal Projects of Lagos Island

Segun James

Lagos State Government has announce that it would begin to work on the urban regeneration of identified communities on Lagos Island, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said.

Sanwo-Olu restated this when he paid a visit to one of the urban regeneration centres, saying Lagos truly needs regeneration especially on the Island.

The governor assured residents of the affected areas that his administration would ensure a complete renewal of the community, emphasising on building of drainage channels, road upgrade and construction to ease vehicular movements of people and goods.

Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Sanni Eshinlokun, and some members of the State Executive Council, including the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, went round the Onala playing ground, the demolished Jankara market, the Isalegangan regeneration site, Adeniji Adele, Ebute Elefun and some areas around Idumagbo designated for redevelopment.

The governor, during his electioneering last year, spoke on the need for urban renewal especially in some communities on the Lagos Island.

He also said sincerity is the major issue militating against urban redevelopment in the state.

According to him, “When you want to regenerate people’s properties, they must first see sincerity of purpose-what are the additional plans that you have for them before you could regenerate?”

He assured Lagosians that his administration would provide a stop gap for at least two to three years, adding that “you need to do what we call proper enumeration.

“Once you can enumerate properly and determine who the original owners of properties are, and you sit and have an agreement, then the regeneration will start.”

He also assured the state that his administration would work out a proper model before embarking on the project to ensure strong confidence.

“I have stated that the major thing is sincerity of purpose, knowing well that you are not out to circumvent them or short-change them.

“Once that is put on the table very clearly, we will get a success of it,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking on the governor’s visit, the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Salako, said Lagos Island regeneration plan is an important focal point for urban renewal of the Sanwo-Olu administration, noting that it is the heart of Lagos-Isale Eko is a historical centre of the state.

Salako said the government has also considered its potential for socio-economic and cultural revival, noting that the regeneration of Isale Eko will bring up its thriving arts and cultural vibes with local markets and commercial activities.